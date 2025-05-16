Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Xylem by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,039,000 after buying an additional 3,883,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,734,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,204,000 after buying an additional 966,399 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,658,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,865,000 after buying an additional 698,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $126.98 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

