Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3771 per share on Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a 31.1% increase from Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ENFR opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $302.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.98.

About Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

