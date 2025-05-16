Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3771 per share on Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a 31.1% increase from Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA:ENFR opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $302.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.98.
About Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF
