Logansport Financial Corp. (LOGN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on July 14th

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%.

Logansport Financial Stock Performance

Logansport Financial stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. Logansport Financial has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.26.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

