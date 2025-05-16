Thomas J. Shaw Buys 13,383 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 13,383 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $10,037.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,277,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,458,312.50. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RVP stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Retractable Technologies stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,533,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 8.46% of Retractable Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

