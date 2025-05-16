Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR) Insider Matthew Brown Acquires 615,204 Shares

Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Brown bought 615,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$17,840.92 ($11,436.48).

Matthew Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wisr alerts:

On Thursday, February 27th, Matthew Brown bought 500,000 shares of Wisr stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$15,500.00 ($9,935.90).

Wisr Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $47.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 104.17, a current ratio of 334.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,641.73.

About Wisr

Wisr Limited engages in the lending business in Australia. The company provides personal and secured vehicle loans to consumers. Wisr is based in The Rocks, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wisr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.