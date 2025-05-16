Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Director Mark Lewis Anderson Buys 5,000 Shares

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) Director Mark Lewis Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $11,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,800. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sintx Technologies Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of SINT stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $8.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

Institutional Trading of Sintx Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.63% of Sintx Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sintx Technologies from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

