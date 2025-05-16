BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Director Sells $15,940.00 in Stock

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Galli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $15,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,065.46. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BV Financial Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:BVFL opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $165.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.63. BV Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $18.19.
BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 6.09%.
BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.
