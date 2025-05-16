StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. Costamare has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $440.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.14 million. Costamare had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costamare will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 18.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,077,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 170,412 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Costamare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Costamare by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,504 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 112,938 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Costamare by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 257,422 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costamare

