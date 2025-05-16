Barclays Cuts Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Price Target to $4.00

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLLS

Cellectis Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 234.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.55%. Analysts expect that Cellectis will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cellectis by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. B Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $5,547,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,717,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.