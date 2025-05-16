TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance
Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 207.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
