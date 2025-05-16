American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.40 million, a PE ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. American Public Education had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.92 million. Analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nuno S. Fernandes sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $197,143.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,793.49. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $81,659.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,783.71. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 19,594.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

