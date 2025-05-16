Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MCS. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, April 11th.
Marcus Stock Up 0.3%
Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.50 million. Marcus had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Marcus will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marcus Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.
Institutional Trading of Marcus
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 140.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus in the first quarter worth $1,759,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus by 92.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 40,820 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Marcus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,260,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 64,482 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus in the first quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
Marcus Company Profile
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.
