Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Takes $481,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,526 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,110,000 after acquiring an additional 589,553 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 26,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 167,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

NYSE:LEN opened at $110.15 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $187.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

