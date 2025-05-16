Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Takes $471,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $68.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.07.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

