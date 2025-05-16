4,120 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.70.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.82. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 8,638 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,367,913.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,329.20. The trade was a 74.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $793,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,573.60. The trade was a 29.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,734,737. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

