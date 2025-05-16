Numerai GP LLC Sells 39,464 Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

Numerai GP LLC trimmed its holdings in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,464 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOC. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sable Offshore by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,060,000 after acquiring an additional 788,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,486,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,832,000 after purchasing an additional 665,407 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,700,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,038,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter worth $4,693,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sable Offshore Stock Performance

SOC stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. Sable Offshore Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37.

Insider Activity at Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore ( NYSE:SOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Research analysts predict that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sable Offshore news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $3,648,358.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,251,435.53. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

