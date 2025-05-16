Man Group plc Acquires 178,503 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 293.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,503 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $31,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 229,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,346 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $105,073.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,650.64. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total transaction of $319,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,522.81. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Price Performance

NYSE EAT opened at $148.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $192.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.99 and its 200-day moving average is $141.93.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EAT

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.