Numerai GP LLC Invests $310,000 in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in BBB Foods by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in BBB Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BBB Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BBB Foods by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank set a $37.00 price target on shares of BBB Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

BBB Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BBB Foods stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. BBB Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $838.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BBB Foods Profile

(Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.