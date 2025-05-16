Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 119.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,516 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $24,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,060,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,776,000 after buying an additional 1,703,637 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $122,714,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $100,845,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 425.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,040,000 after purchasing an additional 996,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,834,000 after purchasing an additional 908,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

