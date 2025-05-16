Numerai GP LLC Buys New Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 525.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $243.89 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.17.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.97%.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 256 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,363.76. This trade represents a 6.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

