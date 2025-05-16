Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $160,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,138,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,796,000 after purchasing an additional 242,315 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 112,819 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 747,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,553,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,885,000 after buying an additional 398,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $496,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,952.64. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,863,850 shares of company stock worth $2,772,203,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

