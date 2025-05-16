U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at $588,564.48. The trade was a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:USPH opened at $78.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 83.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.77 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.56.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $183.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

