1,769 Shares in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Bought by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $399.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.88. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $122.32 and a one year high of $173.25.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 20.00%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other news, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,507.50. The trade was a 8.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,824 shares of company stock worth $383,369. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

