Numerai GP LLC Buys 18,067 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 113.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.07% of GeoPark worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in GeoPark by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in GeoPark by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 27th.

NYSE:GPRK opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. GeoPark Limited has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 57.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is 38.41%.

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

