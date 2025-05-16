Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Holdings Lowered by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC lowered its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,638,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $48,926,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,076,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $200,833,000 after acquiring an additional 499,193 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $38,688,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $127.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $526,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,428.67. This represents a 51.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 12,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,230,283.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,300.81. This trade represents a 33.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $97.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.02 and a 12-month high of $111.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.53.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $355.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

