Numerai GP LLC Cuts Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Numerai GP LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,458 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 758.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 10,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

