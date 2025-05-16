5,408 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTNX. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Nutanix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,877,450. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,288. The trade was a 69.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,575,797 shares of company stock valued at $415,742,123. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Trading Down 1.4%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $80.66 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.46, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.83.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on Nutanix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.85.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

