Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,139,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,474 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $162,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in ITT by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in ITT by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $150.66 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $161.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average of $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.22 million. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ITT from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

