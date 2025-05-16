Numerai GP LLC Reduces Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Numerai GP LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,791 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLIO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5,804.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,182,000 after purchasing an additional 708,715 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after buying an additional 266,127 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,217,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,080,000 after buying an additional 247,088 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 249,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 195,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $7,696,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $57.29.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.