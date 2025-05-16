BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

BILL Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.08. BILL has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,694.00, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.44.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $358.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

