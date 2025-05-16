13,072 Shares in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Bought by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,072 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,253,644.92. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 2.04. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RKLB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $14.35 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

