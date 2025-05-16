Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,449,291 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,099,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449,291 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $157,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $117.14 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 229.69, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $11,762,909.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,745,481.08. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $2,855,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,402,224.04. This represents a 23.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 559,867 shares of company stock valued at $57,550,902 over the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.54.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

