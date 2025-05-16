Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 858.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Tenable from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Tenable Price Performance

Tenable stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $239.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $138,758.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,871.60. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061. The trade was a 87.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,128 shares of company stock worth $539,256 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

