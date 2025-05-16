Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,883,000. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 699.5% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,033,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after purchasing an additional 904,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,962,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,577,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,934,000 after purchasing an additional 501,016 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,934.30. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.9%

OTIS stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $89.70 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.62.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

