Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $240.28 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.68 and a 52-week high of $247.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.92 and a 200 day moving average of $232.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,973,188.84. The trade was a 36.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $115,396.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,132.80. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,473 shares of company stock valued at $29,072,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

