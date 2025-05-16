Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,802 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 130,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 65,444 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 66,966 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,844,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $13,769,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $35.34 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

