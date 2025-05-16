Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 66,717 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,717 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,051,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048,633 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,347,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,670 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,267,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,403,000 after buying an additional 8,514,242 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,421,000 after buying an additional 4,457,169 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SCHO opened at $24.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

