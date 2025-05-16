Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $649,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,940 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,029,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5,840.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,826 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,296,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,984 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,061,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,433,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

CARR opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.97. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

