Promising Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 13th

UnitedHealth Group, Coinbase Global, and Robinhood Markets are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares issued by companies in the financial sector—such as banks, insurance firms, brokerage houses and asset managers—that provide services like lending, deposit-taking, underwriting and investment management. Owning these stocks gives investors an ownership interest in firms whose revenues derive from fees, interest income and investment returns. Their market performance is often sensitive to changes in interest rates, credit conditions and regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $60.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $318.67. The company had a trading volume of 30,549,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,151. The company has a market capitalization of $289.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $316.50 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $486.06 and a 200-day moving average of $520.74.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $41.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,730,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716,218. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.32. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 3.62.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.82. 30,414,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,183,118. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.82. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

