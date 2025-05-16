3,200 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Penumbra by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Penumbra by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Penumbra by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Penumbra by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Penumbra from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.40.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $275.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 811.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $180,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,848,361.59. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total value of $95,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,341.14. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,996 shares of company stock valued at $45,228,678. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

