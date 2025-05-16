Ethic Inc. Increases Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $292.97 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $188.01 and a twelve month high of $342.64. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.46.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.93 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

