Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lessened its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,065,000 after buying an additional 508,719 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DK. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.02.

Delek US Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by ($0.05). Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.18%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190.60. This trade represents a 6.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.