Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,573 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 50,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $415.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.71.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $355.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -182.08 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.41 and a 52 week high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

