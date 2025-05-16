Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 6,643 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,291,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,010,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 663.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,462,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,782 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,342,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,261,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,542,000 after acquiring an additional 919,793 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $93.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $1,573,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,236,374.19. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $7,056,390.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,452,284.18. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,946 shares of company stock worth $10,392,092 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

