Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $152.49 Million Holdings in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 424.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,152 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $152,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,070,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,288,000 after buying an additional 913,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950,909 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 1,011.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Reddit by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,861,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,325,000 after purchasing an additional 211,636 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $1,883,410.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,621,477.38. This represents a 19.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total value of $14,523,247.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,001 shares in the company, valued at $18,095,407.35. The trade was a 44.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,270 shares of company stock valued at $95,789,365 in the last 90 days.

Reddit Stock Down 9.2%

NYSE:RDDT opened at $113.73 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $230.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($8.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $222.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $140.00 price target on Reddit in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reddit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.35.

Reddit Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

