Numerai GP LLC Acquires Shares of 15,844 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 54.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Down 0.2%

GNTX opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $35.32.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.68 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

