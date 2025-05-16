Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222,765 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Consolidated Edison worth $177,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,824,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,564,000 after acquiring an additional 879,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,721,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,090,000 after acquiring an additional 812,885 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,053,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,989,000 after acquiring an additional 736,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $53,538,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $101.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

View Our Latest Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.