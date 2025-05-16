Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,515,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,404 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of ON worth $192,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $60.31 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONON. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ON from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ON from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

