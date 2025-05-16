Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Shares Down 13.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) dropped 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 537,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 855% from the average daily volume of 56,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -331.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections.

