Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 5114251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ARDX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Ardelyx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARDX

Ardelyx Stock Up 3.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $74.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Mott purchased 381,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $1,609,410.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,396,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,114,795.62. This trade represents a 18.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 22,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $129,057.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,085,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,101,943.10. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,076 shares of company stock valued at $777,555 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ardelyx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,362,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after buying an additional 767,111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 547,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 109,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 96,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 326,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.